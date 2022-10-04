African Union and Ecowas slam the second coup in Burkina Faso in 8 months

Over the weekend, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) condemned the coup in Burkina Faso, calling the new coup inappropriate at a time when progress had been made in ensuring an orderly return to constitutional order in Burkina Faso.
“In support of Ecowas, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said in conformity with the Lomé Declaration of Year 2000, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and the Accra Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Government, has expressed his deep concern about the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government in Burkina Faso and elsewhere on the African continent.”
The chairperson has called on the military to immediately and totally refrain from any acts of violence or threats to the civilian population, civil liberties, human rights, and ensure strict compliance with electoral deadlines for the restoration of constitutional order by 1 July 2024, at the latest.
“Ecowas reaffirms its unreserved opposition to any seizure or retention of power by unconstitutional means and demands the scrupulous respect of the timetable already agreed with the transitional authorities for a rapid return to constitutional order,” it added.
Protesters attacked the French embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital after supporters of the new coup leader accused France of harbouring the ousted interim president, Paul-Henri Damiba, as Burkina Faso experiences its second military takeover in eight months.