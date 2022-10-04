African Union and Ecowas slam the second coup in Burkina Faso in 8 months

Over the weekend, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) condemned the coup in Burkina Faso, calling the new coup inappropriate at a time when progress had been made in ensuring an orderly return to constitutional order in Burkina Faso.

“In support of Ecowas, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said in conformity with the Lomé Declaration of Year 2000, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and the Accra Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Government, has expressed his deep concern about the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government in Burkina Faso and elsewhere on the African continent.”