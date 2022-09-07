African Union Chairperson congratulations Kenya’s President-elect Ruto

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has sent his congratulations to William Ruto upon his election as the President-elect of the Republic of Kenya following the successful conduct of General Elections on 9 August 2022, and the unanimous judicial confirmation of the election outcome. The Chairperson also commended the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for his strong and impactful leadership during his tenure of office.

Chairperson Mahamat praised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya, and all national stakeholders, for their collective efforts and exemplary conduct in holding peaceful elections up to the final outcome of the election petition by the Supreme Court of Kenya. “In this regard, the Chairperson expresses deep gratitude to Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, for his leadership of the African Union Election Observer Mission, working jointly with COMESA, which was led by the former Minister of Health and Social Development of Seychelles, Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd, a member of the COMESA Committee of Elders.” The Chairperson further reiterated the continued support of the African Union Commission to the Republic of Kenya in her journey to deepen the country’s democracy, constitutionalism, good governance and sustainable development.

In 2017, Kenya’s stock market crashed following the Supreme Court’s decision to annul the 2017 presidential election results, and investors were worried that a similar verdict would hurt investments. The Supreme Court, on Monday, upheld the election of President-elect Ruto, dismissing seven petitions challenging his victory in the August 9 General Election. IOL