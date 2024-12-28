African Union chief alarmed over violent clashes in Mozambique, calls for calm

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed deep concern at the ongoing violence in Mozambique, particularly following the pronouncement of the final election results by the Constitutional Council which resulted in scores of people losing their lives. The chairperson has further expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved and called for calm.

In a statement, the AU chief encouraged security services to exercise restraint in the use of force in the midst of the violence and maintenance of law and order. He further urged the Mozambican government and all the national political and social actors to seek a peaceful solution to resolving the current crisis to avoid further loss of life and destruction of property. According to Xinhua, Mozambique's Constitutional Council, the body in charge of constitutional and electoral affairs, proclaimed Daniel Chapo the winner of the October 9 general elections.

According to local media reports, more than 100 civilians have died in the post-election chaos, and hundreds have been injured. Meanwhile, at least 6,000 prisoners have escaped from a high-security facility in Maputo. Mozambican police chief, Bernadino Rafael, the inmates escaped from the Maputo Central Prison on Christmas Day.

Violent clashes Riots broke out on October 19, following the deaths of two members of Podemos, a political party backing opposition candidate, Venancio Mondlane. The deaths were blamed on the government and supporters have since taken to the streets in protest. Fresh unrest was reported last week after Chapo's win was reaffirmed. SA intervention The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has further called for an urgent dialogue between all parties.

"South Africa is ready to assist Mozambique in any manner to facilitate this dialogue," Dirco's Chrispin Phiri said in a media statement. "South Africa has noted with concern the ongoing violence and the subsequent disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement. South Africa calls on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue that will heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory," he added. He said government will continue working with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other multilateral agencies in supporting a lasting solution to the current impasse.