President Donald Trump with Brooke Rollins, President and CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Picture: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Johannesburg - Africans woke up on Friday to find President Donald Trump had finally taken an interest in their continent. It wasn't what people had hoped for.

Using vulgar language, Trump on Thursday questioned why the US would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "sh*thole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway in rejecting a bipartisan immigration deal.

The African Union continental body told The Associated Press it was "frankly alarmed" by Trump's comments.

"Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behavior and practice," AU spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo said. "This is particularly surprising as the United States of America remains a global example of how migration gave birth to a nation built on strong values of diversity and opportunity."

African governments quickly found themselves in an awkward position. As top recipients of U.S. aid, some hesitated to jeopardize it by criticizing Trump, especially as his administration has sought to slash foreign assistance.

"Unless it was specifically said about South Sudan, we have nothing to say," South Sudan government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told The Associated Press.

African media outlets and the continent's young, increasingly connected population were being less shy.

"Casual Friday at the White House is soon to include hoods and tiki torches at this rate," South African media outlet Daily Maverick wrote.

Many on the world's second most populous continent reached for their smartphones, long-practiced in defending the vast and varied region from easy stereotypes. While 40 percent of the world's poor live in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the International Monetary Fund, the region also has billionaires, reality shows and a growing middle class.

Some quickly decided to own Trump's vulgar language or throw it back in his face.

"Good morning from the greatest most beautiful 'sh*thole country' in the world!!!" South African Broadcasting Corporation anchor Leanne Manas tweeted.

"As someone from South Sh*thole, Trevor is deeply offended by the president's remarks," The Daily Show tweeted of its South African-born host, Trevor Noah.

In Kenya, East Africa's economic hub, political activist Boniface Mwangi pleaded: "Please don't confuse the #sh*thole leaders we Africans elect with our beautiful continent."

Trump has expressed negative opinions about the continent in the past. "Every penny of the $7 billion going to Africa as per Obama will be stolen - corruption is rampant!" he tweeted in 2013.

Associated Press