AfriCaribbean forum raises hope of forging prosperous future for Africa, the Caribbean

Published 59m ago

Accra - The participants at the just concluded AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022 (ACTIF2022) in Bridgetown, Barbados, have expressed their commitment to removing the scars of the past and building a commercial bridge towards forging a prosperous future for Africa and the Caribbean.

According to the communiqué issued at the end of the forum, the partners pledged the implementation of a strategic partnership between the business communities in Africa and the Caribbean with the objective of fostering bilateral co-operation and engagement in trade, investment, technology transfer, innovation, transport, tourism, culture and other services.

It noted that the signing of the Partnership Agreement between the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and seven Caribbean states will usher in investments to concretise the commercial relations between the two regions with an immediate focus on establishing an air bridge, and business-to-business matchmaking through the newly established African-Caribbean Business Council.

According to local media reports on Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley stated that key goals had been achieved through ACTIF2022.

“What matters is not so much the subject area, but the attitude and approach, one for collaboration and two for de-risking, that we come now to today’s moment to be able to deal with. And that is the importance of today’s inaugural AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum, because it allows us to see how we can work together to unlock those very difficult issues that have only been made worse, regrettably, by matters beyond our control,” the reports quoted the prime minister as saying.

