Africa’s 100 most influential young people announced

CAPE TOWN - The Africa Youth Awards in co-operation with PR and rating firm Avance Media this week published the 100 Most Influential Young Africans list for 2020. The prestigious award, which is aimed at appreciating the work of young Africans in Africa and the diaspora, is in its fifth annual publication. According to a statement issued by the Africa Youth Awards, this year a record 49 women and 51 men are represented from 29 African countries. The list features notable faces such as Davido, Peace Hyde, Bobi Wine, Aya Chebbi, Caster Semenya and climate change activists Vanessa Nakate and Nisreen Elsaim. Nigeria recorded the highest representation with 21 young achievers, while Ghana, Kenya and South Africa recorded a representation of 10 young people each, said the statement.

“The 2020 list features young people pursuing various interests intended to put the name of the continent on the globe through selfless sacrifices and spirited leadership,” said Avance Media MD Prince Akpah.

He said young people were motivated by the stories of these young achievers who continue to take the lead amid a global pandemic.

According to the organisers, the criteria for selection included: excellence in leadership and performance; personal accomplishments; commitment to sharing knowledge; breaking the status quo; and being an accomplished young African.

The organisation said they seek to create a positive perception of Africa by celebrating success, building hope in young individuals who in various ways are contributing to the development of Africa, all by building the biggest community and network of future African leaders.

African News Agency