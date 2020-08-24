’Africa’s ability to successfully fight numerous outbreaks over the years advantage for continent’

Johannesburg – Africa’s experience with battling numerous outbreaks has placed it in an advantageous position as the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. This is according to African Union (AU) spokesperson Ebba Kalondo, who was speaking on Monday as part of the Africa Webinar on Covid-19, which was organised by the Government Communication Information System, which focused on the role of government communication and the media during the pandemic. Kalondo said many countries around the world, including SA, were only learning about pandemics during the Covid-19 crisis, while Africa had to deal with Ebola outbreaks in recent years, including in 2014 and 2015 in West Africa. “That was the first time when a public health emergency of international concern like the current Covid-19 really struck Africa. ’’We saw in 2014/15 exactly the difference of what a pandemic is as opposed to an epidemic, especially a pandemic with great potential for spread internationally and nationally and one that can completely dislocate and dismantle socio-economic gains and in turn introduce a new spectre of political instability,” Kalondo said.

Kalondo said one of the biggest lessons from the Ebola outbreak was the need for greater emphasis on collaboration, communication and coordination of all efforts that were being made to fight the disease, adding that the AU was using the strategy on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That began on the 20th of February this year after Africa registered its first Covid-19 case in Egypt on Valentine’s Day in February.

’’Almost a week later, the entire membership of African health ministers held an emergency meeting in Addis Ababa to come up with a continental plan for collaboration, communication and coordination on the pandemic,” she said.

She said Africa remained host to the biggest number of public health threats on the planet, adding that the continent was already dealing with another wave of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) when the coronavirus struck the continent earlier this year.

According to Kalondo, the accumulated experience has made many countries on the continent better prepared to deal with Covid-19 than other countries around the world.

“Whether we are talking about cholera, yellow fever or Ebola, we have the experience in dealing with public health emergencies of international concern,” she said.

She called for the strengthening of community engagement and communication to help encourage communities to be part of the response strategy.

“Communication during a pandemic is not the same as communication during peacetime because people do not listen, do not listen in the same way nor impart and receive information in the same way when they are panicked, anxious and not sure what tomorrow will bring.

’’Communication is the foundation of how governments run their national responses,” she said.

She said government communication had to be credible if it were to secure the by in of the populace.

Political Bureau