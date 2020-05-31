Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 95 000 mark, reveals Africa CDC

Addis Ababa - The number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases across Africa surpassed 95 000 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

The Africa CDC, specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), in its latest situation update issued on Thursday revealed that the number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases across the continent rose from 91 598 on Wednesday to 95,201 as of Thursday afternoon, registering about 3 603 new cases during the stated period.

The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the African continent also surged from 2 912 on Wednesday afternoon to 2 997 as of Thursday afternoon, eventually registering about 85 new deaths during the past 24-hours period, according to the Africa CDC.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that some 38 075 people who have been infected with the Covid-19 have recovered across the continent as of Wednesday afternoon, registering some 2 267 new recoveries during the past 24-hours period.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also noted that the virus has so far spread into all of the 54 African countries.