Africa’s highest capacity undersea internet cable reaches South Africa

Cape Town - Today, Openserve in partnership with Google announced the landing of Equiano, the continent's highest capacity undersea internet cable, in South Africa. Africa’s highest capacity sub-sea internet cable, Equiano, has reached its final destination in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The landing in South Africa, a partnership between Openserve, Africa’s largest wholesale infrastructure provider and Google, will have a significant economic impact for the country, and will help to drive digital transformation across the continent. Equiano landed at Openserve’s cable station facility in Melkbosstrand in Cape Town on August 8, 2022 and an event was held in Cape Town today to officially mark the cable’s landing. Openserve’s cable station facility serves as the SA landing station and will offer terrestrial services, connecting the cable landing to South African carrier-neutral data centres. South Africa is the final stop for the cable which first landed in St Helena one year ago. Branches of the cable have also landed in Togo, Nigeria and Namibia in 2022.

Speaking at the event in Melkbosstrand, Telkom Group Chief Executive Officer Serame Taukobong said: “The connectivity that will be unlocked through Equiano will have an immense impact on the ICT sector and the domestic economy overall. The capacity that Equiano offers will make connectivity more accessible and affordable, helping to bridge the digital divide in SA. Making connectivity more attainable will also allow small businesses to embrace digital innovation and fully step into the digital economy.” Equiano runs from Portugal, along the west coast of Africa to South Africa. It is the first submarine cable to incorporate optical switching at the fibre-pair level as opposed to the traditional approach of wavelength-level switching. The undersea cable has a capacity of 144 Terabytes per second, which is 20 times the capacity of the last cable built to serve the region.

Story continues below Advertisement

Country director for Google South Africa, Dr Alistair Mokoena said: “Google is committed to helping drive digital transformation in Africa and the Equiano Cable is a major part of that commitment. The cable will not only improve internet speeds and affordability, but will help to support the growth of the digital economy in Africa. In South Africa, we anticipate that it will indirectly contribute to the creation of 180 000 jobs and increase GDP up to $7bn by 2025.” While Google is investing in the Equiano undersea cable alongside a variety of partners and carriers, the tech company has partnered with Openserve to bring the South Africa landing to life. Through this partnership, Openserve will be able to use and benefit from the cable’s additional capacity. Openserve Chief Executive Officer Althon Beukes commented: “The Equiano undersea cable will ultimately transform the connectivity experience in South Africa from Internet Service Providers to the end-user. ISPs will be able to provide lower retail prices and the end-user will enjoy seamless connectivity, lower latency and faster internet speeds.”