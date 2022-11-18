Air Mauritius flight lands in Cape Town after two-year Covid hiatus

Cape Town – Air Mauritius resumed its operations to Cape Town on Thursday, resuming two flights weekly from Cape Town to the tropical Indian Ocean island nation. The airline said its first flight to Cape Town left the tarmac at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport at about 4.15pm on Thursday.

In August, IOL reported that the five-hour direct flights will depart from Cape Town International Airport at 10.05pm and arrive at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius at 5.10am, and will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays. Thursday’s flight was operated with an Airbus A350-900 and carried 270 passengers on-board. Passengers checking-in for the Cape Town flight in Hall B at SSR International Airport were entertained by a live Saxophone performance, while upon their arrival in Cape Town, passengers were greeted on arrival at check-in with a glass of grape juice where they posed for a picture in front of a cut-out of an iconic wine estate in Cape Town, according to the airline.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth James Vos, says the twice weekly flights between Cape Town and Mauritius signify the value and strength of the connection between the two destinations and will contribute to the growth and recovery of the tourism sector. Cape Town International Airport on Friday took to its Facebook page to officially welcome back Air Mauritius. “We officially welcomed back Air Mauritius this week! Air Mauritius last operated this direct Mauritius to Cape Town route on 17 March 2020. They will now operate twice per week on a Tuesday and Sunday with just under approximately 6 hours of flying time between destinations.”

In October, Air Mauritius won three accolades at the 2022 edition of The World Luxury Travel Awards, in the categories Global winner for Leading Airline, Global winner for Cabin Crew, Global winner for In-flight Service.

Air Mauritius was badly hit by Covid-19 travel restrictions between 2020 and 2022. In August, Mauritius lifted all travel restrictions related to Covid-19 and is welcoming all guests, according to the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. The authority said guests are no longer required to test or self-isolate to enjoy a Mauritius holiday.

South African Airways will start flying to Mauritius again on 21 November, according to reports by Business Insider South Africa. Air Mauritius currently operates seven flights per week between Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport and Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius. From December 2022 to January 2023, additional scheduled operations are planned between South Africa and Mauritius.