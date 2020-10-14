Airlink launches Maputo-Johannesburg service

Airlink announced that it has launched a new scheduled passenger air service between Maputo and Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Privately-owned regional airline, Airlink on Wednesday announced that it has launched a new scheduled passenger air service between Maputo and Johannesburg.

The Airlink return flight on the route follows the lifting of travel restrictions that curtailed travel between the neighbouring countries while they both worked to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"Airlink is proud and excited to be launching this brand new service and adding it to our growing Southern Africa route network. It provides travellers with more choices, while also enabling crucial trade, business, tourism and family ties between two close regional markets," said Airlink chief executive officer, Rodger Foster.

"Although we have begun flights to Maputo, we plan to add more Mozambican destinations to our schedule in the coming days."