Berlin - The US Africa Command (Africom) said it killed a member of Islamist terrorist group al-Shabaab in an airstrike in Somalia's south on Monday. Africom said that the strike, carried out in coordination with the Somalian government, killed one terrorist near Dujuuma, some 350 kilometres south-west of the capital Mogadishu.

"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike," a statement by the command said.

"The removal of al-Shabaab terrorists increases the security of the Somali people as these terrorists indiscriminately attack and extort innocent civilians and destabilize the elected government," Africom's deputy director of operations Bradford Gering said.

"The Somali National Army and their partners have made significant strides in targeting al-Shabaab terrorists in order to deny them the ability to plot attacks against the people of Somalia," he added.