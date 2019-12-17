Members of the Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. File picture: Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP

Berlin - The US Africa Command (Africom) said it killed a member of Islamist terrorist group al-Shabaab in an airstrike in Somalia's south on Monday.

Africom said that the strike, carried out in coordination with the Somalian government, killed one terrorist near Dujuuma, some 350 kilometres south-west of the capital Mogadishu.

"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike," a statement by the command said.

"The removal of al-Shabaab terrorists increases the security of the Somali people as these terrorists indiscriminately attack and extort innocent civilians and destabilize the elected government," Africom's deputy director of operations Bradford Gering said.

"The Somali National Army and their partners have made significant strides in targeting al-Shabaab terrorists in order to deny them the ability to plot attacks against the people of Somalia," he added.

Al-Shabaab is affiliated with the international al-Qaeda terrorist network and launches regular attacks within the volatile East African nation.

Last Wednesday, six people were killed when heavily armed al-Shabaab fighters attacked an army base some 25 kilometres north of Mogadishu.

A day earlier 11 people, including five militants, died in an attack on an hotel later claimed by the terrorist group.

dpa