Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Algiers - Algeria reported nine new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing to 17 the total number of people tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said.

The cases include sixteen cases are from the same family in the Blida province, some 30 km south of the capital Algiers, and an Italian man.

Meanwhile in Italy. fraudsters have taken advantage of the coronavirus crisis to ramp up prices of hygiene products or try to sell inappropriate materials, wrongly claiming they would provide protection from the disease, police said on Wednesday.

Italy is battling the worst European outbreak of the virus which has so far killed more than 100 people here, mainly in the north of the country, and infected more than 3,000 people.

Police said they had placed under investigation 36 people who had tried to take advantage of the widespread anxiety by misselling products online. Some 14 of them, considered the worst offenders, risked up to two years in jail for fraud.