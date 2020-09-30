Algerian authorities stop 755 refugees from entering Europe

Cape Town - Algerian authorities have stopped 755 refugees from heading to Europe illegally between September 20 and 25 as illegal crossings from Algeria’s north coast continue to rise.

According to a report by news and information site Info Migrants, the Algerian Coast Guard prevented the refugees from making the dangerous crossing via the Mediterranean Sea.

More than 1 052 Algerian nationals have arrived in Italy so far this year, compared with 600 the previous year.

North Africa is a popular launch point for refugees seeking a better life in Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), poor economic conditions and the lack of employment opportunities see high levels of migration in Algeria, including internal rural-to-urban migration and, in some cases, irregular migration to international destinations.