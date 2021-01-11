Algerian president returns to Germany for treatment over Covid-19 complications

Johannesburg – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was flown back to Germany on Sunday for treatment in hospital after suffering complications in his foot caused by Covid-19.

Asharq Al-Awsat News reported that the 75-year-old had returned home two weeks ago from Germany after two months of treatment for the coronavirus.

In a statement seen by the publication, the Presidency said the treatment of the complications were not urgent.

Tebboune decided to postpone the treatment because of various obligations that prompted him to return home on December 29.

France24 reported that the president had spoken briefly upon his return, wishing a happy new year to all Algerians, and was much better than in 2020, implying that he was almost cured of the virus.