Algerian prosecutors call for tougher sentence for prominent activist

JOHANNESBURG - Algerian prosecutors have called for a tougher two-year jail sentence for anti-government activist Amira Bouraoui during her trial, international news agency Agence France-Presse reported, citing a prisoners' rights group.

According to AFP Bouraoui, a 44-year-old gynaecologist, is a prominent figure in the "Hirak" protest movement that secured the resignation of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April last year.

She became well-known in 2014 when she opposed Bouteflika’s bid for a fourth term in office.

Bouraoui was sentenced to a one-year jail term in June over a string of charges including insulting the president and Islam and incitement to violate a Covid-19 lockdown, according to reports including from Doha-based news channel Al Jazeera.

Commenting on her conviction at the time, Bouraoui's lawyer Mustapha Bouchachi said: "These kind of lawsuits, which have been going on for months, won't calm the political situation. It's not the best way to open up towards society, activists and this peaceful revolution."