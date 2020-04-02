Algerian protestors halt action amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Algerian protesters to call off their demonstrations after 26 weeks of protests were halted to comply with Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune's lockdown in that country.

The protests came after former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced that he would be running for his fifth term in the next election.

Bouteflika was president from 1993, yet was largely unwelcome by civil society in the latter part of his tenure, eventually causing him to step down from power in February this year.

Protestors have been demanding justice, accusing Bouteflika of 20 years of corruption, and since Bouteflikas fall, several prominent leaders in Algeria have been arrested.

Leaders of supporters of the protest movement, including imprisoned activist Karim Tabbou, human rights lawyer Mustafa Bouchachi and former minister Abdelaziz Rehabi, have called on protestors to suspend their marches as the Covid-19 cases increase to 139 and the government imposes measures to curb the spread of the virus. Photo: @inonafrica on twitter

Calls for further arrests have ensued with tens of thousands flocking to the streets every week demanding justice.

Protest leader, Karim Tabbou instructed those involved in the civil surprise to stay at home. Opposition activists have also called for protestors to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, by staying indoors, during this turbulent time, according to BBC.

African News Agency (ANA)