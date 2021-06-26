Algeria's president holds talks with political class to form new cabinet

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday started consultations with the political class ahead of forming a new cabinet, official media reported. APS news agency said Tebboune received in his office in Algiers Abou el-Fadhl Baadji, general secretary of the National Liberation Front (FLN). Baadji headed a delegation of senior officials of the party.

Later on, Tebboune received a delegation of independent candidates who become the second largest power at the lower house of the parliament. The consultations aim at discussing the political situation in Algeria in the light of the results of the parliamentary ballots, as to pave the way for forming a new government. Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and members of his cabinet on Thursday presented their resignation to Tebboune in accordance with Article 113 of the Constitution.

Tebboune requested Djerad and his team to remain at office until a new government is formed. Article 113 stipulates that the cabinet resigns after the final results of the parliamentary elections are confirmed by the Constitutional Court. The resignation of Djerad cabinet came after the announcement of the final results of the June 12 parliamentary elections by the Constitutional Court late on Wednesday.