Alleged coup plotter appears in Zambian court









FILE PHOTO: Zambia's President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S. RUSTENBURG - A 58-year-old man accused of plotting to overthrow the government of Zambia appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Mwangala Ngalande was charged with one count of treason and three overt acts, according to the Lusaka Times.

It is alleged that Ngalande conspired with Simon Njobvu to procure military equipment - including an AK47 assault rifle, pistols and rocket propelled grenades - with the intention of assassinating president Edgar Lungu and senior government officials.





Ngalande is also accused of having conspired with Njobvu to source international funding for the alleged coup attempt and reportedly managed to obtain USD$1.6million.





Both men are further accused of acting together with others to recruit 10 people for military training.



