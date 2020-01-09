RUSTENBURG - A 58-year-old man accused of plotting to overthrow the government of Zambia appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
Mwangala Ngalande was charged with one count of treason and three overt acts, according to the Lusaka Times.
It is alleged that Ngalande conspired with Simon Njobvu to procure military equipment - including an AK47 assault rifle, pistols and rocket propelled grenades - with the intention of assassinating president Edgar Lungu and senior government officials.