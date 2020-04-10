Almost half of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in Senegal cured

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - The Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action said on Thursday that 10 more patients were cured of Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 123 out of the 250 confirmed cases, said The Nation. The daily newspaper reported that despite a step in the right direction, Health Minister Abdoulaye Sarr had asked the citizens to strictly respect the prevention measures taken by the government in order to contain a possible surge of community transmission cases. For the fifth consecutive day, the country has not detected any imported cases since March 13. On Tuesday, Senegalese Interior Minister Aly Ndiaye suspended until further notice the issuance of special travel permits throughout the national territory. This order was taken after consulting the Ministry of Health and Social Action, which is concerned about the multiplication of community transmission cases of Covid-19.

Last Saturday, Senegalese President Macky Sall extended in a presidential decree the state of emergency, along with the dusk-to-dawn curfew for 30 days, until May 4.

The country has isolated itself since midnight on March 20, when all its international passenger flights were suspended.

"Covid-19 is thus eroding the momentum of some, aggravating the situation of others and undermining the efforts of each and every one. In addition, it will put a strain on already vulnerable national public health systems," said Sall to The Africa Report magazine.

"It is equally fair and legitimate that our domestic efforts be supported in the global context of responding to the crisis. Africa must not be left behind in a global fight against a global peril. That is the whole thrust of my call for the cancellation of Africa’s public debt and the restructuring of its private debt based on mechanisms to be agreed upon.

"Together, let’s stay united and mobilised, upright and combative in the face of Covid-19," he said.

African News Agency/ANA