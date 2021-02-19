Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest attracts first entries from Congo, Tunisia

Cape Town - The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has received entries from three new countries this year. Taking part in the contest for the first time are young photographers from Tunisia, Thailand and the Republic of the Congo. The contest aims to support young photographers aged between 18 and 33 and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. Among the applications from the many different countries, Russia, India, Bangladesh, Iran and Brazil make up the top five countries with the most applications. The contest’s curator, Oksana Oleinik, noted that this year the submission process did not take any time to gain momentum.

“From the very first days after the contest started, we began to receive very strong and impressive photographs,” Oleinik said.

She added that it was important for the contest that the topic of Covid-19 was represented in the submitted applications, but it was by no means among the main themes.

“It is more interesting for young photographers to talk about the signs of the new reality that the pandemic is shaping in the world than to simply replicate its images,” she said.

In January, the contest announced its international jury team that includes representatives of the world’s largest media outlets and celebrated photographers who have evaluated the photos of contest participants in the past.

Photos are still being accepted for the 2021 contest at the website stenincontest.ru in Russian, English and Mandarin.

Photo professionals have until February 28 to submit single photos or series in four categories: Top News, Sports, My Planet and Portrait: A Hero of Our Time. Participants may submit one photo in two categories, a single and series.

There will be cash prizes for the first, second and third places in each category.

Photojournalists will have the opportunity to show their works at Russian and international venues.

A touring exhibition of the winning entries has become an integral part of the project and has been shown in dozens of cities in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, organisers said.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is organised by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

African News Agency (ANA)