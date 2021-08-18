Anger erupts as Ghanaian Anglican priest is caught kissing students during service

CAPE TOWN - There has been widespread anger and condemnation in Ghana after video footage emerged on Tuesday of an Anglican priest kissing female students during a service at the St. Monica’s College of Education in the Asante-Mapong Dioces. The video shows the priest standing at the altar, embracing a young woman wearing white and kissing her on the mouth.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Internal Province of Ghana Anglican Communion, Venerable Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, the church has said that it is saddened by the news and wishes to state expressly that a thorough investigation has immediately been instituted into the matter. The church says ”that the action of the said priest will be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the church“, said the executive director to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana. The church has said that all efforts are being made to engage the students concerned through counselling sessions to avert any psychological issues that may arise as a result of the video that has gone viral.

Furthermore, according to the latest reports from Ghana, the priest, who has been identified as Father Balthazar Obeng, is said to have been dismissed by the church late on Tuesday, writes online news platform Modern Ghana. ‘I feel like he broke my virginity’ – Says 3rd girl forced to kiss Anglican Priest https://t.co/vNzjPwu8cy pic.twitter.com/hy2v34MBeF — Ghana Guardian (@ghanaguardian1) August 18, 2021 Various clergy have taken to social media platforms to condemn the priest's actions, including pastor and founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro.