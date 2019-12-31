LISBON/JOHANNESBURG - An Angolan court has ordered the freezing of assets held by former president Eduardo dos Santos' daughter, Isabel, her husband and a business associate as part of a corruption probe, a copy of the order seen by Reuters shows.
The asset freeze follows an injunction application by the government, which is seeking to recover around $1 billion of funds that it says it is owed by Isabel dos Santos and her associates.
It is one of the highest-profile moves in an anti-corruption drive launched by President Joao Lourenço, who ended dos Santos' nearly 40-year grip on power when he became head of state in 2017.
Dos Santos, who owns stakes in companies including telecoms firm Unitel and financial firms, has denied wrongdoing during her father's time in office.
"I would like to leave a message of tranquillity and confidence to my teams," she tweeted on Monday.