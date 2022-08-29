Angolan opposition demands revision of election results

"The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola does not recognise the preliminary results published by the National Election Commission... The Unita leadership calls on the National Election Commission, for the sake of truth, to agree to the creation of a commission with the participation of international observers to compare the consolidated protocols available to the commission with the final protocols of political parties," Costa jr posted on social media.

General elections were held in Angola this week. The commission announced preliminary results after processing 97.03% of the ballots, according to which the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party won, securing 51.07% of the votes. In accordance with the Angolan law, the leader of the winning party, incumbent President Joao Lorenco, keeps the top office.