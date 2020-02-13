South Africa is facing increased competition from Nigeria as poultry production hub in Africa and the biggest market for eggs. Picture: SIMPHIWE MBOKAZI/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

PRETORIA - A middle-aged Nigerian man was in the early hours of Tuesday burnt to death by an angry mob at Ekpo Edem in Calabar South for stealing a fowl. Nigerian publication The Vanguard reported on Wednesday that an eyewitness, George Asuquo, said: “The victim has been in the habit of stealing things like a car battery, generators and livestock including chickens in the neighbourhood, but people have become wiser.

“He never knew that word has gotten out about his illicit activities in the area. Although when he was caught last year by vigilante, he was given the last warning which he did not heed to.

“He came as usual in the early hour of the day to steal some chicken, but the chicken started making noise, which alerted people that an intruder was in the environment.

“The people mobilised and laid siege for him, he was apprehended at about 4am, the people refused to let him off the hook this time, hence they didn’t wait for too long before beating him up and setting him ablaze for the fowl he stole,” Asuquo was quoted as saying.