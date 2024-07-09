Another SANDF soldier killed in DRC after hand grenade explodes near sleeping quarters

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that another soldier was killed after a hand grenade exploded close to the sleeping quarters on their base in Beni, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The SANDF said the incident happened on Monday and it was still unclear what caused the hand grenade to explode, however an investigation was under way.

“A SANDF Board of Inquiry including the United Nations officials will be convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” read the statement. The SANDF said the name of the deceased will be announced when all processes to bring his mortal remains back home have been concluded and his family has been informed of his passing. In June month, one South African soldier was killed during an attack by M23 rebels which left 22 were injured, and one soldier had to have a foot amputated.

Sergeant Mbulelo David Ngubane, 39 who was an Operational Medical Practitioner in the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) was shot and killed when the ambulance in which he was tending to injured members was attacked. “The vehicle was clearly marked with large medical symbols on both sides and on top, depicting a medical vehicle. This unfortunate incident occurred even though the Geneva Convention on Law of Armed Conflict clearly stipulates categories of protected persons and objects like medical personnel, medical transport in particular and other establishment of this nature during an armed conflict. This act goes against established international norms in the conduct of armed conflict,” the SANDF said at the time. [email protected]