Khartoum - Soldiers raided the headquarters of the Islamic movement led by Sudan's Omar al-Bashir in the capital Khartoum on Thursday, a Reuters witness said. The Islamic movement is the main component of Sudan's ruling party. Government sources said Bashir had stepped down and consultations were underway to form a transitional council.

The minister of production and economic resources in North Darfur Adel Mahjoub Hussein told the Dubai-based al-Hadath TV that "there are consultations to form a military council to take over power after President Bashir stepped down".

A Sudanese source told Reuters Bashir was under house arrest with a number of aides at the presidential palace.

The army and security services deployed troops around the defence ministry and on major roads and bridges in Khartoum as thousands of people flocked to an anti-government protest outside the ministry, a Reuters witness said.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese marched through the centre of the capital Khartoum in jubilation, dancing and chanting anti-Bashir slogans.

Protesters outside the defence ministry chanted: "It has fallen, we won."

