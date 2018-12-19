Grace Mugabe Picture: Aaron Ufumeli/EPA/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Afrikaans lobby group AfriForum has announced that a warrant of arrest has been issued against former Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe. The warrant has been issued regarding Mugabe’s assault on model Gabriella Engels. The assault took place in August 2017 and Engels described how she was allegedly attacked by Mugabe with an extension cord when she found her in a hotel room with her sons.

Engels posted pictures on social media which showed bruising to her forehead.

Mugabe was awarded diplomatic immunity by the justice department last year and was able to leave the country without facing charges.

AfriForum challenged the immunity in court and won. After the organisation won the court matter the case was referred to police for investigation, said AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel.

Kriel said the police have since issued a warrant of arrest. It’s not clear how Mugabe will face court proceedings.

"Police investigated the matter and we can report now that a warrant of arrest has been issued for Grace Mugabe so it seems that justice is going to take place,” said Kriel.

AfriForum also announced that George Bizos’ son, Alexis Bizos, will be prosecuted for assaulting his wife. This comes after the NPA had decided not to pursue charges, AfriForum said.