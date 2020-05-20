As Burundi votes, violence mirrors 2015 election

CAPE TOWN - Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a US-registered non-profit organisation that reports on political violence and protest events in several regions across the world, has released data which shows that widespread violence in the build-up to Burundi’s 2020 election reflects that of the country's 2015 election, which was won by the ruling party unopposed.

The 2015 Burundi elections saw President Pierre Nkurunziza, of the ruling party National Council for the Defense of Democracy–Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), win his controversial third term as leader of the East African country. In the build-up to the election, political violence was rife, involving violent protests, hundreds being killed, tortured and raped, and hundreds of thousands going into exile.

Al Jazeera reports that Nkurunziza’s participation in the 2015 elections was in breach of a peace deal that ended the civil war in 2005. Opposition parties subsequently boycotted the 2015 election, which allowed Nkurunziza to remain in power.

ACLED states that violence mainly stemmed from the youth wing of CNDD-FDD, the Imbonerakure. The Imbonerakure largely co-ordinate themselves with CNDD-FDD members, targeting civilians at opposition political meetings or gatherings, as well as targeting the homes or buildings of opposition members. In 2015, the violence carried out took place predominantly in Bujumbura Mairie. In fact, 60% of political disorder occurred in this region between March 21, 2014, and July 21, 2015, leading up to the elections.

The 2020 election build-up saw the same perpetrators, dramatically increased incidents and it was experienced in a completely dispersed geographical region than that of 2015.