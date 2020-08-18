As Covid-19 cases rise, Namibia warns against elephant dung ’cure’
Windhoek - The Namibian government is warning its citizens not to trust claims on social media that elephant dung can cure Covid-19, as coronavirus infections rise more rapidly.
Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesman, Romeo Muyunda, told Reuters the government had observed that elephant dung was increasingly being touted as a Covid-19 cure.
"We have seen on social media people selling elephant dung at exorbitant prices. There is a whole hype around it," he said.
Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said Covid-19 currently has no known cure.
"If anybody claims as such, it must be treated as a false claim," he told The Namibian newspaper.
Some traditional healers say elephant dung has healing properties including for treating headaches, toothaches and blocked sinuses, but claiming it can cure Covid-19 is a new trend.
The southwest African nation, which initially won praise for containing the spread of the coronavirus, is now seeing a much faster increase in new infections.
Its capital Windhoek recently overtook harbour town Walvis Bay as the virus's epicentre, and it now has 4 344 confirmed cases and 36 deaths, according to the latest official tally.