As South Africans reel at the high cost of fuel, these are five African countries with the cheapest fuel

Cape Town - As inflation, ongoing conflict, and political instability continue to play out on the continent and the rest of the world, the price of petrol is inevitably the commodity that is likely to bring nations to their knees. Africa has not been spared by the rising prices of fuel, but there are five African countries where petrol is pretty cheap.

According to data from a report by globalpetrolprices.com, the countries with the cheapest petrol include mostly oil-rich countries. They are: Libya ($0.15 per gallon) Algeria ($1.46 per gallon)

Angola ($1.60 per gallon) Nigeria ($1.82 per gallon) Egypt ($2.37 per gallon)

According to a report by Zutobi.com, in 2017 the cost of a gallon of petrol in Angola was $4.32, now it is just $1.60 on average. Nigeria has the lowest petrol price in West Africa. Libya ($0.15 per gallon), which equates to around R2.34 per gallon, has the lowest price of petrol on the continent with 97% of all the country’s exports being accounted for by oil.

Zimbabwe hikes fuel prices.



• Diesel is now US$1.76/L from US$1.74/L in May

• Petrol US$1.73/L from US$1.68/L in May. The country is experiencing highest fuel prices in Southern Africa. pic.twitter.com/GGG5dqueM7 — SMapuranga2015 (@Sa_miiM) June 8, 2022 According to the data released by analytics company Global Petrol Prices, South Africa ranks 65th, with the most expensive petrol prices per litre. But data made available by Global Petrol Prices earlier this year, cited Zimbabwe as the country with the highest petrol cost on the continent IOL