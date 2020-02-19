Assistant director of administration in the Nigerian presidency Laetitia Naankang Dagan was gunned down by unknown assailants in her home in Abuja. Picture: Facebook

Pretoria - The assistant director of administration in Nigeria's Presidential Villa in Abuja was gunned down by unknown assailants at her home, the Nation newspaper reported. It said the presidency had confirmed Laetitia Naankang Dagan's death in a statement through its assistant director of information Attah Esa.

The statement said 47-year Dagan, from Plateau State, worked in her office until 8 pm on Monday, before being gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unknown assailants some time before 11 pm.

The permanent secretary in the presidency Jalal Arabi described Dagan's death as a painful loss.

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” the Nation quoted Arabi as saying.