File picture: Anupam Nath/AP

Johannesburg – A deadly mine collapse in Angola has left at least 30 people dead. The incident occurred in Chipindo municipality in Angola’s south-west Huila Province as illegal gold miners mined for gold, the state media reported on Sunday.

Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA) reports said the mine collapsed due to ground humidity.

Huíla Province, about 904 km south of the capital Luanda, is rich in mineral resources including iron, gold, kaolin, diamonds, manganese, mica and black granite. The region is also Angola’s second most populous area after Luanda.

Mine collapses and flooding are common in southern Africa. A flooding incident in Zimbabwe last month killed at least 24 illegal miners.

African News Agency (ANA)



