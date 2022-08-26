Attention African authors: Here are six ways to market your book

African self-published authors face challenges, from limited funds associated with publishing a book through to the issue of marketing. The Alkebulan Authors’ Platform is a digital house focused on the distinctive voice of Africa told through the unique narratives of the authors and storytellers promoted to the world.

The author platform’s goal it to create a growing continental literary forum that will empower African authors and ensure that they benefit financially from their craft and skill, making creative writing a viable developmental industry. As present-day Africans, we must acknowledge the fact that we have been losing parts of our intellectual and literary heritage for generations. According to statistics, Africa is home to over 1.2 billion people, yet African self-published authors are still not selling as many books as they should. Why is that? The resources required to build trust with avid book readers is not as easy as it sounds. It requires effective strategies among other things, which is cumbersome for self-published authors who often must juggle more roles than one at once, says Ruth Mabona, who is the station manager at GauTV, Gauteng’s regional television station.

She adds that avid readers have options due to the advancement of technology on the continent. Here are six ways to market a book Social media

Africans are on social media, making it a perfect space to market a book and it is one of the most affordable ways of getting a word out. With great content strategies, one can build a following on social media. Book clubs Book clubs have been around for many years. They are still one of the best ways to market a book.

Family members and friend’s network Family members and friends also know other people who might know other people. Asking them to spread the word about a newly released book or existing one is always useful. Book launches

Book stores often host book launches where they invite the media and the stakeholders. Book launches are a great place to network and build connections. WhatsApp statuses Believe it or not, most people spend a lot of time on their mobile phones texting. News about newly released books or existing one should feature on WhatsApp statuses.

Enter a competition for self-published authors The Alkebulan Authors’ Platform is currently running a competition for African self-published authors. Self-published authors stand a chance of winning one million rands - https://youtu.be/6gJyAD-AWg0. “We are committed to uplifting self-published authors in Africa. We urge all the authors in Africa to enter. The competition is open to authors who are members of the Alkebulan Authors’ Platform. Self-published writers can register on the website to become members,” writes Ruth Mabona.