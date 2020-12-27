AU chair Ramaphosa supports ECCAS position on situation in Central African Republic

PRETORIA - An end to the armed conflict in the Central African Republic (CAR) is a prerequisite for free, fair, and credible elections, African Union chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

Ramaphosa wished to thank the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) for the considered and progressive stance taken regarding the situation in the Central African Republic ahead of the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for Sunday, December 27, the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa said the electoral process and its outcome in the Central African Republic had to entail adherence to the republic’s constitution, decisions of the Constitutional Court, and the provisions of the February 2019 peace agreement.

"President Ramaphosa says an end to armed conflict is a prerequisite for free, fair, and credible elections which must in turn form the basis of peace that will benefit the CAR and the Economic Community of African States (ECCAS) more broadly," the presidency statement said.

“The guns of insurrection must be silenced to enable the democratic will of the people of the Central African Republic to be expressed and realised.