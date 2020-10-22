AU Commission condemns killings during Nigeria protests

Johannesburg - The AU Commission has condemned this week’s violence in Nigeria which has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries during protests against police brutality.

The statement from commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, dated Wednesday and posted on the organisation’s website, however failed to directly call out Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, who has been condemned by international politicians, athletes and celebrities after the army allegedly killed protesters in a crackdown on Tuesday.

The protests against the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad erupted earlier this month and have continued even after the government agreed to disband the unit, accused of beating and torturing citizens.

In the commission statement, Mahamat offered his condolences to the families of those killed and appealed to “all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law”.

He also urged dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation and find concrete and durable reforms.