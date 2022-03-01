AU decries reports of ill treatment as Africans try to flee Ukraine

DAKAR: The AU said on Monday that it was disturbed by reports that African citizens in Ukraine were being refused the right to cross borders to safety as they tried to flee the conflict. Thousands of African and other foreign nationals, particularly students, have been scrambling to leave Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

But as hundreds of thousands throng to Ukraine's borders, overwhelming authorities in neighbouring countries, reports have emerged that Africans are being treated differently and sometimes prevented from leaving. Several have shared videos and testimonies on social media, denouncing discrimination at train stations and border posts. Reuters has not been able to authenticate the videos. Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach of international law," AU chair Macky Sall and AU Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a joint statement.