AU expresses deep concerns over slow implementation of transition charter in Guinea

Addis Ababa - The African Union (AU) has expressed deep concerns over what it described as the slow pace of implementation of a transition charter in Guinea. In a statement issued late Thursday on an AU Peace and Security Council meeting last week on the situation in Guinea, the AU said it welcomed the recent developments in the west African country, including the adoption of the Transition Charter, appointment of a civilian prime minister, formation of a transitional government, adoption of a government roadmap for the transition, and appointment of members of the National Transition Council (NTC).

It, however, expressed "deep concerns over the slow pace of implementation of the Transition Charter; and urgently calls on the Transition Authorities and the National Transition Council to expedite the establishment of a clear, practical and time-bound calendar on the implementation of the Transition Charter, in particular, the holding of national elections, to facilitate the prompt return to constitutional order." The Peace and Security Council reaffirmed the AU's zero tolerance for any unconstitutional changes of government in Africa, the statement said. It reiterated its call for a swift return to constitutional order in Guinea and requested that the AU Commission, in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States, provide the needed technical support to Guinea to ensure that the transition authority develops a reasonable and acceptable timeline for the transition to constitutional order.

It requested that the Guinean military leaders adhere to their commitments and not to contest in the upcoming elections at the end of the transition period, so as to facilitate a full return to civilian rule, in line with the constitution of the country. The AU emphasised the need to ensure the inclusion of all stakeholders, particularly women and youth, in the process of constitutional and institutional reforms in the country. It welcomed the release of President Alpha Conde and reiterated the need to protect and safeguard his health and physical integrity.