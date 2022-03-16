AU urges Africa to utilise fast-developing digital market

Addis Ababa - Africa should seize the fast-developing digital market space so as to boost access to goods and services across the continent, Monique Nsanzabaganwa, deputy chairperson of the AU Commission, said. The AU Commission deputy chief made the remarks on Tuesday as the African continent joined the global community in commemorating the 39th World Consumer Rights Day marked annually on March 15 under the theme “Fair Digital Finance”.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Seizing the fast-developing digital market space is particularly important in our African context where access to countless goods and services remains restricted for the vast majority,” Nsanzabaganwa said in her statement concerning the World Consumer Rights Day. Noting that the African continent has an internet penetration rate of 43%, the deputy chief said innovation was transforming how people conducted financial transactions and lived their lives throughout the continent, emphasising that digital finance and its implication on financial inclusion and financial stability was crucial for development in Africa. Nsanzabaganwa noted that the African continent was home to a growing number of digital financial services deployments.

The deputy chairperson warned that digital finance consumers were increasingly exposed to scams, frauds, phishing and data malpractices, which had been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is necessary to explore solutions that will mitigate these threats while still making digital finance attractive, as governments seek to expand access to digital banking services,” said Nsanzabaganwa, stressing it was vital to acknowledge the risks and enact strict consumer protections, especially for the most vulnerable people, such as those with limited educational attainment or financial experience. She said Africa’s burgeoning youth population was integrating with the ever-changing digital world and it was necessary for the continent’s decision-makers to harness this exposure in a way that was optimal for the continent’s youth.

Story continues below Advertisment

Nsanzabaganwa, however, stressed that African women were still less likely than men to have basic formal financial services. “Mobile money and the ability to easily and safely receive money from social networks has been found to be a drawing factor for them and thus helping to shrink the gender differences across the continent,” she said. Last week, the AU launched the Women and Youth Financial and Economic Inclusion (WYFEI 2030) initiative, which is a collective impact approach that seeks to achieve social change in respect of the financial and economic status and participation of women and youth in Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment