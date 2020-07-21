Autocrat Omar al-Bashir to go on trial in Sudan for 1989 military coup

Khartoum - Sudan is on Tuesday set to begin a trial against ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir for leading a military coup that brought him to power 31 years ago.

Al-Bashir is scheduled to appear in court in the capital, Khartoum, at 0800 GMT to face charges of undermining the constitution, violating the Armed Forces Act and rebellion, Al-Moez Hadra, one of a group of lawyers who filed the criminal lawsuit, told dpa.

The 76-year-old will stand trial with 16 co-accused, among them two of al-Bashir's former vice presidents as well as former ministers and governors.

If convicted, al-Bashir, who is already imprisoned for corruption, could face the death sentence.

Al-Bashir came to power in 1989 after he lead a military coup against democratically elected Prime Minister Sadek al-Mahdi.