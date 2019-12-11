RUSTENBURG - A baby was decapitated during birth at a hospital in Namibia, the Namibian newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old mother, who preferred to remain anonymous, told the newspaper that her baby's head was ripped from the body, allegedly by a doctor who was attending to her during the delivery on Sunday at the Windhoek Central Hospital.
"What is so painful is that the nurses and the doctor were so rude to me, especially after the doctor had pulled my baby's head from its body. He kept saying to me 'look what you have done', and threw her head on the bed. How can a person do that to another person?” she cried.
She said she had tried not to push the baby out, after nurses warned that she was not yet fully dilated. At one point, the doctor told her it was not yet time to deliver, but a nurse informed him the baby's head was already out.
"I think he tried to pull the baby out, but he did not get it right. So, he cut my vagina, and continued pulling. The next thing, he throws the baby's head on the bed and starts blaming me. The baby's body was later removed through a Caesarian section," the woman told the Namibian.