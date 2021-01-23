’Baby-harvesting’ and child-trafficking syndicate arrested in Ghana

Cape Town - Members of an alleged "baby-harvesting" and child-trafficking syndicate have been arrested in Ghana.

According to various media reports, personnel of Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) issued a joint statement saying that the anti-crime operation was carried out as part of a series of joint investigations launched in late 2020.

The arrests are part of ongoing investigations into activities of some medical practitioners, nurses, social welfare officers, and other individuals suspected of operating baby harvesting and child trafficking syndicates, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported, quoting from the statement.

According to the Xinhua report, two medical doctors, four nurses, a social welfare worker, and two other individuals with no specific professional designation were named as the brains behind the syndicates.

BBC news reports that the arrests followed a sting operation where two babies were sold to investigators for about $5 000 (about R75 000) and $4 800 respectively.