Back to school: Zim teachers start exams for Rwanda jobs

It’s back to school for nearly 500 Zimbabwean teachers as they begin virtual exams before they are selected to work as teachers in Rwanda. The assessment exercise begins today in Harare, Bulawayo, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Midlands before a considerable number of Zimbabwean teachers are selected to work in the central African nation, local Zimbabwean radio station Nahenda Radio.

According to the Zimbabwe Mail, a delegation of eight officials from Rwanda led by the permanent secretary in Rwanda’s Ministry of Education Mr Charles Karakye yesterday arrived in the country for the recruitment exercise. “The recruitment is being conducted under the auspices of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Zimbabwe and Rwanda on the exchange of skilled personnel between the two countries,” Zimbabwe’s Public Service Ministry secretary Simon Masanga said earlier this month. According to Zimbabwean authorities, Rwanda had requested more professionals from several fields.

The successful candidates were expected to travel to Rwanda in September after undergoing pre-departure training by a team of experts from Zimbabwe and the Embassy of Rwanda to ensure adequate orientation and requisite information is imparted to the Zimbabwean nationals before their deployment. Rwanda is recruiting competent education personnel to be employed in Rwanda in four categories: basic education, basic TVET (technical and vocational education and training), polytechnic and universities. IOL