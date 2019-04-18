Sudan's deposed president Omar al-Bashir was moved to Kobar prison in Khartoum, two family sources said. Picture: Mohamed Nureldin Abdalla/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - As deposed Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir languishes in the notorious Kober Prison in the capital Khartoum, the prison where he sent many of his political opponents during his 30-year rule, two of his brothers have also been arrested. Abdalla and Al Abbas were arrested on Wednesday as authorities from the Transitional Military Council (TMC) continue their hunt for other former regime members who have gone into hiding, Xinhau news agency reported.

TMC spokesman Shams Kabashi told journalists at a press conference in Khartoum that in addition to hunting down former regime members those suspected of corruption would also be arrested. A list with photos of those arrested is soon be released.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s irregular military institutions such as the people's defence forces, the national service and the people's police forces are to be integrated into regular military units.

