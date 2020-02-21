Belarus and Egypt have signed a $1 mln contract to make drones. PHOTO: via BelTA website

JOHANNESBURG - Belarus and Egypt have signed a $1 miliion contract to train specialists and make drones in the North African country. “We've held negotiations with Egyptian partners and have come to terms on a good contract – roughly $1 million – on supplying and setting up an enterprise in Egypt to train specialists and make drones,” a brief statement from Belarus's foreign affairs ministry said.

Belarusian agency BelTA said the drone models would be showcased during a Belarus-Egypt exhibition taking place in Egypt.

BeITA quoted the chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences Vladimir Gusakov as saying Egypt was also interested in Belarusian roducts in the area of artificial intelligence, electric transport and biotechnologies.