Nairobi - China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) could play a major role in helping Africa achieve its economic transformation agenda, a Kenyan official said on Thursday.
Michael Chege, chairperson of the National Governing Council of New Partnership for Africa's Development African Peer Review Mechanism (NEPAD/APRM) Kenya Secretariat told Xinhua in Nairobi that there are many convergence points between BRI and African Union's economic blueprint Agenda 2063.
"BRI can play a huge role in helping Africa plug its infrastructure deficit," Chege said during the conference on China-Africa relations that was hosted by the University of Nairobi.