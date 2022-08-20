Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Body of Angolan ex-president to arrive in Luanda on Saturday

The body of Angola's former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July, was due to arrive in Luanda on Saturday, the Angolan government said in a statement. File Picture: Themba Hadebe/ AP

The body of Angola's former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July, was due to arrive in Luanda on Saturday, the Angolan government said in a statement. File Picture: Themba Hadebe/ AP

Published 44m ago

Share

Catarina Demony

Luanda - Dos Santos, who stepped down five years ago, died on July 8 at the age of 79 at a clinic in Barcelona, where he was being treated following a prolonged illness.

Story continues below Advertisement

A Spanish judge ruled on Wednesday that the death was from natural causes, ruling out foul play, and allowed the release and repatriation of his body.

The Carmen Varela and Molins law firms representing dos Santos's daughter, Tchize dos Santos, had earlier successfully requested a full autopsy, citing alleged "suspicious circumstances" of his death, without providing evidence, and had asked for his body to be buried in Barcelona.

More on this

Tchize and her lawyers have argued that dos Santos's wish was to be buried in Barcelona rather than his body being returned to Angola for a state funeral, which they say dos Santos's successor, Joao Lourenço, will likely use for political purposes.

Although hand-picked by dos Santos, Lourenço swiftly moved to investigate allegations of multi-billion dollar corruption during the former president's era, often involving the dos Santos family.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dos Santos never specifically responded to the allegations that he had allowed corruption to become rampant.

Reuters

Related Topics:

death and dyingfuneral and memorial servicepoliticsAngolaElections

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters