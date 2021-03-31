Body of South African man killed in Mozambique attacks repatriated

Pretoria – Six more South African nationals were successfully evacuated on Tuesday and the body of a man killed in deadly terrorist attacks in Mozambique last week has been repatriated.

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation has extended gratitude to Mozambique’s government for its assistance to South African citizens affected by the attacks, its spokesman Clayson Monyela said after the evacuation conducted by the South African Air Force (SAAF).

“The SAAF plane flew from Mozambique to KwaZulu-Natal province and thereafter to Gauteng. Officials from the department of health conducted Covid-19 tests on the passengers on their arrival in KwaZulu-Natal,” Monyela said.

“The South African High Commission in Maputo remains seized with the situation in northern Mozambique and will continue to render consular services to any more distressed South Africans needing assistance.”

On Monday, Monyela said the embassy in the Mozambican capital had managed to account for 43 nationals caught up in the recent attacks in the northern parts of that country.