Pretoria - Militant Boko Haram members killed at least 30 people, abducted women and children before burning 18 vehicles, including eight trucks loaded with goods in a raid in north-eastern Nigeria, media reports said on Monday.
The Leadership Newspaper reported on Tuesday that the raid took place in Auno town on a major highway in Borno State, on Sunday saying most of the victims were travellers who were burnt to death while sleeping in their vehicles during an overnight stop, officials said.
In the publication, it was said the closure usually forced travellers and commuters to sleep over whenever the road was closed, to continue the journey the following morning when the road is opened by the military.
A source who survived the attack and who spoke on condition of anonymity told the publication that corpses were still being brought into Maiduguri to hospitals for identification.
The source said the Boko Haram terrorists abducted an undisclosed number of persons after killing and razing of vehicles.