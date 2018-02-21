Johannesburg - Zambia's Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested a Bolivian national for trafficking 2.1kg of cocaine wrapped in condoms and concealed in 55 roll-on bottles, the Zambian Observer reported on Wednesday .

A statement released by DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo, said the 27-year-old Bolivian national was intercepted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Tuesday.

“The suspect identified as Veizaga Arias Steven, 27, was intercepted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport upon arrival from Rio de Janeiro via Angola aboard an Angolan Airlines flight,” Katongo stated.

“The commission has also arrested four people for various drug related offences in an operation conducted in Lusaka’s Chibolya Township," said Katongo.

Those arrested include former boxer Joseph Chingangu, 52. He was arrested for trafficking in cannabis while 11 others were arrested in Central Province for unlawful cultivation and trafficking of cannabis.

African News Agency (ANA)